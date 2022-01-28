Cop dies after crashing into parked truck

A policeman is now dead following an accident which occurred last evening along the Mocha Access Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is 27-year-old Faustin Magloire of Perseverance Housing Scheme, EBD, who was stationed at the North Ruimveldt Police Outpost.

At around 19:30h, Magloire was driving motorcar PYY 9539 at a fast rate of speed when he collided with the truck which was parked along with the road, with its lights on.

Following the collision, the car spiraled and crashed into another motorcar which was also on the road at the time.

Magloire received injuries about his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.