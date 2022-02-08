Convicted killer to Judge: “Since I is a teen, I in prison. I just need the opportunity to be set free”

Robbery convict Akeem Edwards, who was found guilty by a jury of killing a fellow inmate of the Mazaruni Prison, has been sentenced to 47 years in prison.

On September 14, 2014, in the county of Essequibo, he murdered 21-year-old Teon Smith who was serving a five-year sentence for robbery under arms.

Edwards was sentenced for the killing on Monday when he appeared before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the High Court in Essequibo.

During a sentencing hearing, the convicted killer told the court that he is reformed and ready to return to society.

He said, “Since I is a teen, I in prison. I just need the opportunity to be set free. I am reformed; I have spent 14 years in prison”.

“I is somebody’s son and if you take me position, you won’t like to be sentenced…like to do years more in prison. I just like to go back into society,” an unremorseful Edwards, who appeared in court virtually, told the Judge.

The Judge in her sentencing remarks noted that this was not his first run-in with the law. In fact, State prosecutor Tiffini Lyken disclosed that Edwards was previously convicted of robbery under arms, and trafficking in narcotics.

From what was documented by a probation officer, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry concluded that he has no respect for the law, persons in authority, and his peers.

The following were the aggravating factors highlighted by the Judge: the killing was premeditated and took place in a maximum-security prison; how Edwards concealed the murder weapon; his prior convictions; and the nature and gravity of the offence.

In terms of mitigating factors, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry noted that while the convict lost his parents at a young age and was forced to drop out of school and seek employment, this was short-lived as he resorted to a life of crime.

In the end, the Judge sentenced him to 47 years’ imprisonment, and ordered prison authorities to deduct the time he has already spent in custody. He must serve 40 years before becoming eligible for parole. This was Edwards’ second trial for this murder; his first ended in a hung jury.

Facts state that Smith was stabbed to death by Edwards during an argument at the Mazaruni Prison. It was reported that the incident escalated when Smith went to retrieve a cell phone from a known hiding spot but could not find it.

Smith then accused Edwards of removing the phone. It was reported that during the lunch break at the penitentiary, Edwards armed himself with a knife, went over to Smith’s cell, and dealt him several stabs about the body.

The injured inmate was rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. His cause of death was given as perforation of the right lung and right coronary artery.

At the time of his demise, Smith was serving a five-year prison sentence for armed robbery. His killer was also serving a sentence for the same offence.