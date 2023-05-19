Convicted killer “Smallie” escapes from Mazaruni Prison

Mark Royden Williams – the man on death row for the 2008 Bartica Massacre and who was recently convicted of murdering a solider – has escaped from the Mazaruni Prison.

Williams, called “Smallie”, is currently on death row for killing 12 persons during the 2008 Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) Massacre. He was convicted of murder over the fatal shooting Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporal, Ivor Williams on January 23, 2008.

Ivor Williams, 24, was shot dead after he and other GDF ranks were shot at by gunmen while carrying out a military operation at Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Details surrounding the escape are not yet available to the press.

In 2017, Mark Williams was among the high-profile prisoners who escaped after a fire gutted the Camp Street Prison in Georgetown. He was, however, apprehended weeks later by Police ranks while he was on a public minibus on the Weldaad Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

