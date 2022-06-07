Contractor gets final warning to complete Mahdia road

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill has given a one-month extension to K & P Project Management to complete a major thoroughfare in Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Minister Edghill expressed dissatisfaction with the current rate of implementation of the contract during his inspection of the project on June 3. He warned that there will be no further delays in the development of the township and cautioned the contractor of the consequences of delinquencies.

“That letter of poor performance will be copied to the Tender Board and you guys have one month…if the work is not finished then you all cannot get no more work no other part of this country because you cannot fulfil a job,” the Minister stated.

“I cannot let this continue because while you are sitting down under the shed and you work when you get materials and your boss when he gets money then he buys materials, the people of Mahdia are suffering,” Minister Edghill underscored.

K & P Project Management signed an $87 million contract in 2020 for the delivery of a 500-metre road within six months. However today, only 45 per cent of the work has been completed.

This massive delay is causing socio-economic hardships for 4200 residents who depend on mining and farming for their livelihood. Apart from mining and agriculture, Mahdia is the hub for coast landers seeking employment in the mining industry.

Currently, only one side of the concrete road is complete while the other side is filled with potholes, making it uncomfortable for travel and increases wear and tear on vehicles.

President Dr Irfaan Ali in November 2021 met with contractors executing Government projects, where he advocated for quality, expediency and accountability. President Ali also told contractors that they have to adapt to the culture of working at night to complete projects that will ultimately benefit the people of Guyana.