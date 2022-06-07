Woman jailed for 3 years over false rape claim against ex-boyfriend

A 22-year-old Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) woman was on Monday sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for her conviction of attempted extortion of her ex-boyfriend.

Princess Williams, who had been on trial for the offence since last year, was found guilty on May 6 by Magistrate Rhondel Weever who presides at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Williams had demanded her ex-boyfriend, Kenrick Thomas, give her $10 million to prevent her from making a false rape allegation against him. The incident occurred between January 4 and 7, 2021, in Georgetown. It was reported that Williams and Thomas had shared a relationship for about four months. She last visited Thomas’s residence on January 4, 2021.

They engaged in consensual sex after which they ended up in an argument, which resulted in one of them ending the relationship.

Following the break-up, Williams sent a voice note to Thomas, claiming that he had raped her. She further gave him an ultimatum to either pay her $10 million or she would make a report to that effect to the Police. But after receiving the threat, Thomas lodged a report with the Police.

After she was found guilty, Williams, who was out on $100,000 bail, was remanded to prison pending sentencing. While being escorted to the East La Penitence Police Station, she complained of feeling unwell and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital the next day.

After receiving medical attention, she requested to use the washroom. It was while using the washroom that she made the desperate dash for freedom. But her escape was short-lived as she was arrested while walking along Thomas and Lamaha Streets, Georgetown.

When Police ranks arrested her, she had a piece of cloth wrapped around her handcuff. She was subsequently charged with escaping from lawful custody and remanded to prison.