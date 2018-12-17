Contractor denies robbing man who asked him directions, remanded

A 24-year-old Grove, East Bank Demerara resident was remanded to prison by Georgetown Magistrate Faith McGusty after being charged for allegedly robbing a fellow citizen who simply asked for directions.

Tajnaught Ramkissoon, a contractor, denied the allegations which stated that on December 15, at Jimbo Bridge, Grove while being armed with a knife he robbed Ramesh Seenarine of a Black Samsung Cellphone valued $32,000 along with $57,000.

According to facts presented, on the day in question the Virtual Complainant (VC) had just returned from the interior and was trying to locate his relatives, when he asked the defendant for directions.

However, after giving the directions Ramkissoon asked the VC for $200. The court heard that while the VC was reaching for the money in his pocket, the defendant pulled out a knife and pointed it to Seenarine while relieving him of his valuables.

Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail due to the fact that the defendant was positively identified by the VC during an Identification Parade.

Magistrate McGusty, upheld the prosecution’s submission and remanded Ramkissoon to prison until January 7, 2019. The matter was transferred to the Providence Magistrate’s Court.