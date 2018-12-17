Essequibo excavator operator found dead in home with throat slit

Sherwin Melville, 23, an excavator operator of Capoey, Lake Top, Region 2, Pomeroon-Supenaam was found dead on Monday around 05:00h by a relative who went to his home to check on him and found him lying across the doorway with blood on his clothing.

It is being alleged that he was killed by stranger he invited home for a holiday drink.

According to Melville’s mother-in-law Maria Fredericks, who lives infront of her son-in-law, the family had a little get together on Sunday night and about midnight her son-in-law went to purchase cigarettes from a nearby shop and returned with a young man who he claimed to meet at the shop and invited him for a holiday drink at his home.

Meville’s wife Joyce reportedly warned him about bringing a stranger to their home, but he refused to listen to her and they ended up in an argument, she then decided to go over by her mother with her 2 months old baby Shenille to spend the night.

About 05:00h a relative saw the door open and decided to check on Meville and saw him lying face down across the front door with blood on his neck.

An alarm was raised and the police were informed and came to the scene.

When the body was turned over a gash was seen on his neck in the area of his throat.

The stranger, now a suspect, could not be located in the community.

The man’s mother-in-law in tears said that her son-in-law was like her own son who worked hard as an excavator operator in the interior and treats her like a mother because he is not from the community but from Bartica.

The family told this publication that his dream was to complete his home and move over with his family but now everything is left unfinished.

Meville’s body is presently at the Suddie Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy while the police are investigating the matter.