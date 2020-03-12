Contempt of Court proceedings filed, fixed for hearing tomorrow

Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall has confirmed that the contempt of court proceedings has been filed at the High Court and the hearing is set for 10:30h on Friday morning.

He noted that the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Claudette Singh was served but were unable to serve Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo and Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield since they could not have been located.

This was done in light of their total disregard to a ruling made by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George on Wednesday.

On Thursday, after the tabulation process was stalled, a notice of ‘Intended Contempt of Court Proceedings’ was sent to the RO on behalf of private citizen, Reeaz Holladar, who had secured injunctions last week to block the declaration of unverified results by Mingo and the declaration of overall elections results from Monday’s polling day.

Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission, Claudette Singh; Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, the GECOM Commissioners and Senior Counsel Neil Boston, were all copied in the notice.

According to Attorney-at-Law, Anil Nandlall, in the legal notice, when the RO recommenced the verification process just after 11:00h on Thursday morning, he refused to ascertain and add up the votes recorded in favour of the list of candidate in accordance with the Statements of Poll (SoPs) and instead, choose to use a pre-prepared spreadsheet as the basis for the verification process.

Moreover, it was noted that none of the duly appointed candidates for electoral District 4 were permitted to be present during the said exercise. These, according to Nandlall, constitute flagrant violations of the Chief Justice’s orders.