Construction worker falls to death

A young construction worker died on Saturday after he and one of his colleagues fell off a scaffold while working on a building at Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is 23-year-old Norman Abrams of lot 804 ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

According to police reports, Abrams was employed by a resident of Third Street Montrose.

On Saturday, the young man was on a scaffold along with another worker named Uwansai (only name given) putting on moulding on the outer part of the western roof of a two-storey concrete structure.

In the midst of the work being done, the wood turned over and both persons fell off the scaffold, including the wood.

Uwansai fell under the said scaffold while Abrams fell in the neighbour’s yard.

He was found lying on his back in a pool of blood, with injuries to his head.

The young man was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) by his employer and colleague where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased’s body is presently lying at the GPHC mortuary awaiting PME.