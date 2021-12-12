2 arrested with gun, ammo

Two persons were arrested on West Bank of Demerara after they were found in possession of a firearm and matching ammunition.

The discovery was made sometime around 17:45 hours on Saturday on the Schoonard Public Road, WBD.

According to police reports, acting on information received, ranks went to the Schoonard Public Road Junction where a silver grey Premio motorcar with ‘ON TEST’ number plates was stopped.

There were two occupants in the vehicle at the time – both males and ages 22. A search was carried out on their person where a 9MM pistol along with a magazine containing four live rounds was found in the pants waist of one of the males.

He was told of the offence committed and cautioned but remained silent.

A search on the other male did not unearth anything illegal.

Nevertheless, they were both arrested and escorted to the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station where the firearm and ammunition were lodged.

The two young men remain in custody pending further investigations.