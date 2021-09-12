Construction worker dies after being hit on the head with wire

Odel Richard, a 40-year-old construction worker of lot 52 Unity Lancaster, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, died after he was hit on his head by a piece of wire while working.

The incident took place Friday morning at a construction site in Unity, Mahaica.

It was reported that Richard went to work about 08:00hrs at H. Nauth and Son Construction site at Unity, and was seen by his cousin, who is also a construction worker there, pulling a wire when it burst and hit him to his head.

The man fell to the ground and become unconscious.

He was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital by his cousin and two other workers, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who later pronounced him dead sometime around 22:15 hours.

Richard’s death was listed as blunt trauma to the head and high blood pressure.

No other mark of violence was seen on the body, which has been escorted to Jerrick’s Funeral Parlour for storage.