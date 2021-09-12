23-Y-O crushed to death on EBD road

A 23-year-old man was crushed to death on Saturday evening after he was run over by a car on the East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Dead is Ishwar Mohan of lot 163 Second Street, Success. East Coast Demerara. The accident occurred sometime around 19:20 hours on the Farm Public Road in the vicinity of Farm New Housing Scheme, EBD.

Reports are that motorcar #PZZ 7322 was proceeding north along the western side of the road at a fast rate of speed and ran over Mohan, who was lying on the western side of the said road.

As a result, the young man was dragged some distance away and the driver failed to stop. But instead, he went to the Providence Police Station and reported the matter.

The injured man was picked up in an unconscious condition by the police and public-spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Mohan’s body was then escorted to the Memorial Gardens Crematorium for storage and awaiting post mortem.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the 22-year-old driver and no trace of alcohol was detected in his breath. He, nevertheless, remains in custody.