Construction to soon begin on 7 new hospitals across Guyana

Committed to its promise to build a world-class health-care system in Guyana, the Government is moving ahead with the construction of seven new hospitals that will deliver quality health services to Guyanese in all regions.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), said that the mobilisation phase for the construction of the hospitals has been completed.

“We have already handed over the site to the contractor [for the 256-bed Paediatric and Maternal Hospital in Ogle], this is to the Austrian company called VAMED and very soon you will begin to see site preparation occurring…they have [also] engaged the Ministry of Health and its technical team to finalise the design of the hospital… and very soon laying of the foundation will commence,” he revealed.

In Regions Two and Three, contractors have already begun site preparation for the construction of the hospitals there, Dr Anthony stated.

The hospital for Region Three will be constructed in De Kinderen and will provide adequate health care for residents within the Parika-Tuschen catchment area; which has seen increased population growth.

In Region Four, a new hospital is being constructed in Little Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and another at Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

“Similarly in Bath Settlement and Number 75 Village, we have been working on the site preparation and very soon in another couple of days we will be handing over the construction site in Bath Settlement, while we have already handed over the site in Number 75 Village to the contractor for construction to commence,” the Minister said.

Moreover, the Government, since 2020, has moved to continuously upgrade primary care access at more than 240 facilities across the country, including health centres, local area hospitals, and health posts.

The health sector will continue to see massive infrastructural and human resource development in all regions as Guyana continues its upward trajectory.

President Dr Irfaan Ali had stated that the modernised regional health facilities were part of a US$180 million project. Each of the hospitals will be 65,000 square feet.

“In advancing the health and well-being of our population, we have promised to deliver a world-class health system. We have embarked on this journey with great vigour to design and implement a plan that will deliver such result. We have already put in place several projects that will improve access to quality health care for the people of our country,” said the Head of State.

For the year 2022, Government plans on injecting a whopping $73 billion into the health-care sector. This was an enormous increase from the $53.5 billion spent in 2021. From this figure, $1 billion was set aside for upgrades to health centres and an additional $2 billion for medical and non-medical equipment.

There are several larger projects on the Ali-led Administration’s agenda, geared at decentralising health care and enabling easier access for Guyanese.