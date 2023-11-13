Construction of Port Mourant Oil and Gas Training Centre, Hospitality Institute progressing well

Construction of the Port Mourant National Oil and Gas Training Centre and the Hospitality Institute is progressing well, according to Region Six Chairman David Armogan.

In a recent interview with DPI, Armogan said foundation works have been completed, with structural works almost completed.

“There are two buildings being built there simultaneously…They are progressing smoothly. If you go there, you will see the structures of the two buildings have already been constructed,” the chairman said.

More work is scheduled to be done in the next few months to complete both buildings so that furnishing can begin. According to Armogan, the completion of the two facilities is expected to boost business in the region.

“Once these two projects, their buildings, and their structures are fully completed and training starts, you will find a lot more activities happening in the Port Mourant area and so people have to be prepared for the positive change that will come with it,” the regional official stated.

The national oil and gas facility and the hospitality institute are being built to equip young people with the skills and tools they need to participate in and contribute to the country’s booming oil and gas sector, and to teach them hospitality expertise for the tourism industry.

The government understands the importance of education and is opening various avenues to expand knowledge. In April of last year, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the construction of the two buildings, with the first phase costing $160 million.

The construction of the facilities is part of the government’s vision to transform the region into an educational and investment hub that will vastly contribute to the country’s growing economy. [DPI]

