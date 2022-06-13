Computer, fan, other items stolen from PNC’s office at Agricola

Police are conducting investigations into an alleged break and enter and larceny committed at the Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD) office of the People’s National Congress (PNC).

The incident occurred between June 2 and 11, 2022.

Reports are that a PNC official had secured the building on June 2 and upon returning on June 11, it was discovered that the building was broken into.

After making checks, it was discovered that several items were missing including a desktop computer valued $110,000, a fan valued $10,000, and a gas bottle valued $5,000.

Investigations are ongoing.