$600k worth of ecstasy pills seized in Berbice

Some $600,000 worth of ecstasy pills were today seized at Number 79 Village, Corriverton, Berbice following a joint operation conducted between the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Reports are that officers of the two units intercepted a motorcar and a search conducted within unearthed a quantity of “pinkish pills” suspected to be ecstasy.

The pills were taken to the CANU Headquarters where they tested positive for ecstasy. A total of 400 pills weighing 150.7 grammes were seized.

Christopher Dexter Garraway, 49, of Norton Street, Lodge Georgetown, has since been arrested in relation to this discovery.