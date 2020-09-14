Cocaine found in aircraft that crashed in Guyana – police

The Guyana Police Force has confirmed that a quantity of illegal drugs, suspected to be cocaine, was found onboard the second aircraft that crash-landed at Issano, Region Seven, Guyana.

Also onboard that aircraft – a blue and white Beechcraft – was a motionless body of a suspected foreign national.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the amount of cocaine discovered is not yet known however, the crash site is being secured by ranks of the Joint Services.

The plane was entirely damaged. It was discovered at around 12:05hrs today in the vicinity of the 9 Miles Airstrip, where authorities had last evening discovered the first aircraft that landed in the country.

The first plane, which had three occupants who have since been arrested, had no illegal items onboard nor were any illegal articles found nearby, the GPF had stated.

That plane, a 206 Cessna, was travelling along with the Beechcraft heading to Suriname, according to the occupants who did not speak English.

Authorities on scene had to communicate with them using Google Translate.

According to the men, who hail from Brazil and Venezuela, they were forced to land in Guyana after the Beechcraft encountered mechanical problems.

As it is, it is unclear if the dead man found onboard the Beechcraft died as a result of the crash.