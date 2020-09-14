Henry boys murder: Results from DNA samples in 3 weeks; police “actively” pursuing 2 suspects

Statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on the murder investigation of Isaiah Henry and Joel Henry

The Guyana Police Force wishes to update the general public that the probe into the murder of Joel and Isaiah Henry is ongoing and offers assurances that the investigators assigned to this probe are committed to discovering the truth about the circumstances surrounding this gruesome murder.

Initially, the investigators were confronted with some challenges, particularly as it relates to accessing the crime scene with the roads being blocked. Once the ranks on the ground ensured safe passage for the investigators and crime scene ranks, preliminary findings showed that the bodies of the Henry boys were discovered at a secondary crime scene. Meaning that the heinous murders were not committed where the bodies were found. Person(s) moved the bodies after the murder and placed them at the locations where they were subsequently discovered.

Further, after the crime scene ranks classified the location where the bodies were discovered as a secondary crime scene, forensic evidence was discovered at the said area.

This forensic evidence was identified, collected preserved and submitted to the Guyana Forensic Laboratory for DNA analysis to be conducted. DNA samples were also collected from the suspects who were in custody and sent for a comparative analysis to be conducted against the forensic evidence collected from the secondary crime scene. Results are expected within three weeks.

At this time, the investigators are actively in search of the primary crime scene which would greatly assist in the probe as the primary crime scene will have an abundance of evidence linking the perpetrators to the crime. The investigators are all actively following up every lead and information received from members of the public who have come forward to assist investigators.

Also, as of today, all the suspects arrested were placed on bail and are required to make scheduled visits at the Blairmont Police Station. Further, Police are actively pursuing two additional suspects.

Finally, the GPF wishes to assure the public that the aforementioned challenges, will not deter our continued efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.