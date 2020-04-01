Coalition continues to advance ‘false narrative of victory’ despite court ruling – PPP

The Peoples Progressive Party (PPP), on Wednesday, slammed the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Coalition for “peddling misinformation and advancing the false narrative” that they (APNU/AFC) have won the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections, despite all other stakeholders labeling the declaration of the Region 4 results by the Returning Officer as highly fraudulent.

In the statement today, the PPP also claimed that it has information which suggests that there are elements within the Coalition who are behind an online petition pushing for David Granger to be sworn in as president; something that is being rejected by many persons.

Following is the full PPP statement:

The People’s Progressive Party is in receipt of information of a sinister plot by the APNU+AFC coalition to continue to peddle misinformation and advance the false narrative of its victory at the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections, despite a full-court ruling yesterday, March 31, 2020, which has paved the way for a full and transparent recount of the ballots cast in the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

In an unambiguous ruling, the Full Court comprising Chief Justice (a.g) Madame Roxanne George Wiltshire and Justice Narweshar Harnanan made it pellucid that the Supreme Court has no jurisdiction to hear the injunction by APNU+AFC Candidate Ulita Moore to block the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from moving forward with plans to have a David Granger-initiated nationwide recount of the ballots under the supervision of CARICOM.

The Full Court subsequently vacated the decision by Justice Franklyn Holder in which he ruled that the High Court has jurisdiction to hear an application, despite objections. The court also discharged the interim injunctions granted by Justice Holder and dismissed the substantive case before him.

These rulings have now paved the way for the full recount to arrive at credible and transparent results of the elections.

However, the APNU+AFC in its attempts to steal political power has now launched a whisper campaign, spearheaded by a group that includes Cathy Hughes, Khemraj Ramjattan, Amna Ally, Volda Lawrence, James Bond, Christopher Jones, David Patterson, and others. Members and supporters are being asked to sign petitions and pen letters to the editor, demanding that Mr. David Granger be sworn in on the basis of the fraudulent results, particularly for District Four.

The PPP received information that these elements convened meetings with members and officials of the coalition where discussions were held and hard copies of an online petition calling for the swearing-in of Mr. Granger were distributed. Based on our reports, the Guyanese are rejecting the online petition.

Already these discussions were held with leaders and supporters in Linden and other parts of the country.

This is tantamount to stealing of the elections and subverting the will of the Guyanese people in their bid to hang onto power at all means. It is also another demonstration of deceit, as many of these same figures are feigning a desire to move things forward in a lawful and credible manner publicly while engaging in criminal actions that will only lead Guyana down a path of international isolation behind the scenes.

We, therefore, call on Mr. Granger to rein in the wild men and women in his party and instruct his Commissioners at the Guyana Elections Commission to support a full and transparent recount of the votes. After all, it was Mr. Granger who requested CARICOM Chair, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, to field a high-level team to supervise the recount. It was also Mr. Granger who said repeatedly, that he will abide by the ruling of the courts.

The PPP also calls on Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice Claudette Singh to keep her public commitment to a full and transparent recount of the ballots.

We remain steadfast in our resolve to resist legally, every attempt by the PNC/APNU+AFC to perpetrate electoral fraud, erode our democracy and return Guyana to a dictatorship.