Chief Medical Officer Dr Shamdeo Persaud has proceeded on pre-retirement leave, INews has learned.

This was indicated in an internal memo, dated October 1, 2020 and seen by this publication, that was sent by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health Collette Adams to the various Heads of Departments and Directors within the Ministry.

According to the memo, Dr Narine Singh has been identified to perform the duties of Chief Medical Officer, effective October 1.