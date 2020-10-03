Guyana records 86th COVID-19 death; 37 new cases with 18 in ICU

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that Guyana has recorded its 86th COVID-19 death today.

According to the Ministry, “as of 14:00hrs on October 3rd, 2020, one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.”

The latest fatality is a 74-year-old female from Demerara-Mahaica (Region 4) who

died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Officials of the Ministry have since contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead person.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has also reported 37 new cases in its updated COVID-19 Dashboard today.

This now takes the total number of cases in the country upto 3005, of which 1,013 are active cases. These include 18 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – the highest ever recorded – and the other 995 in isolation.

A total of 1,907 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease thus far.

To date, Guyana has tested over 14,600 persons for the novel coronavirus.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY

MEASURES (NO. 9) which are in effect until October 31 st, 2020.

This order emphasises: the need for correct and consistent use of a face masks when leaving their homes; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any

additional information kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231 1166, 226 7480 or 624

6674 IMMEDIATELYor visit us at www.health.gov.gy

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: