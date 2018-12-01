Climate forecasting critical to sectoral decisions – CIMH social scientist

Social Scientist at the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology & Hydrology (CIMH) Dr Roche′ Mahon said on Friday that climate forecasting is a critical element in sectoral decisions.

She was speaking at the launch of the fifth National Climate Outlook Forum (NCOF) hosted by the Guyana Hydrometeorological Service at the Herdmanston Lodge this morning.

According to Dr Mahon, Guyana is among a few Caribbean countries that convenes a national climate outlook forum. Even in the face of limited resources, she said the commitment of the Guyana hydromet office has consistently engaged sectoral stakeholders in this way.

The National Climate Outlook Forum was introduced to the hydrometeorological service through the Global Framework for Climate Services (GFCS) back in 2016.

It is a United Nations (UN) led initiative by the World Meteorological Organisation that guides the development and application of science-based climate information services in support of decision in climate-sensitive sectors, agriculture, being one of them.

According to Dr Machon, climate information provided as a service to climate-sensitive sectors, in years or decades in advance, often need to improve decisions, reduce loss and reduce and improve productivity.

“It is also the tailored advice, provided by the hydromet service that will become critical in sectoral decision making in the coming months, with more climate models forecasting a week to moderate El Nino evolving in the next period, what does this mean for deviation in Guyana’s seasonal climate? What does it mean for the sectors that have to adjust to potential variations?” she enquired.

Dr Roche said the Guyana hydromet office is a key agent in the country’s sustainable development agenda, whose role supports socioeconomic productivity.

Representing the office of the Guyana Hydrometeorological Service, Komalchand Dhiram said the hydrometeorological office falls within the purview of the agriculture sector, the hydromet service found it easier to collaborate with the agriculture ministry.

The successful feedback from the initiative has pushed the hydro office to explore other climate-sensitive sectors.

The GFCS currently has as priority, sectors including agriculture, food security, water, health and energy.

GFCS assists countries and communities to better cope with natural climate variabilities and human-induced climate change.