Civilians injured as suspects try to escape lawmen

Two civilians were last evening injured after they were caught in the middle of a chase between lawmen and suspected criminals.

Ranks conducting a mobile patrol along the Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice observed the suspicious behaviour of two males on a motorcycle and decided to approach them.

However, the suspects attempted to flee and, in the process, collided with another motorcycle which had the two civilians: the driver and pillion rider.

As a result of the collision, both drivers and pillion riders fell onto the roadway.

A haversack which was in the possession of the suspects was searched, and therein, police found an unlicensed single barrel shotgun and fifteen live cartridges.

The pillion rider was promptly arrested while the driver escaped the lawmen. The driver would have later turned himself in at the Springlands Police Station.

Meanwhile, the civilians were escorted to the hospital for medical treatment.