BREAKING: GECOM Chair delivers decisions for countrywide recount

Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice Claudette Singh has communicated her ‘recount decisions’ via email to the six commissioners.

INews understands that the Chair has decided that there should be no more than 10 workstations and that each station would tabulate its own results.

Further, the Chairperson decided that for “security reasons”, the workstations shall be located inside the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Justice Singh also informed the commissioners that she has written to the National COVID-19 Task Force with some “specific requests”.

According to the GECOM Chair, the Task Force has since indicated that an “urgent” meeting will be convened to discuss those requests and that a response will be provided “shortly”.

No announcement was made regarding a commencement date for the recount activity.