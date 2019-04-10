City Constab. rank charged for shooting minibus driver

A City Constabulary Officer was today charged for shooting a minibus driver in September 2018.

Mark Murray 24, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him by City Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates Court.

The charge stated that on September 26, 2018 at Water Street Georgetown, he discharged his service weapon at Paul John with intent to main, disfigure, disable or to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The court heard that on the day in question, Murray and John had an argument during which, the rank pulled out his gun and shot Paul to his left leg.

Murray’s Attorney Roger Yearwood, in a bail application, told the court that his client has a six-month-old daughter and he is the sole breadwinner of his family.

With no objection from Police Prosecutor Ceon Blackman, the accused was released on $75,000 bail; he is slated to return to court on April 24.