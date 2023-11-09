CIIP workers to now earn $40,000 monthly – Pres. Ali

Community Infrastructure Improvement Project (CIIP) workers will benefit from increases to their monthly salaries, according to President Dr Irfaan Ali.

Their salaries will be adjusted upwards to $40,000, effective December 1, 2023.

Over 2000 workers stand to benefit.

According to the Head of State, this will place an additional $130 million in disposable income in the hands of these workers, annually.

CIIP workers are required to work sixteen days per month and four hours per day. Their work entails cleaning drains, weeding, and removing solid waste, in some instances, in various Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs).

