Christmas is a time of peace and goodwill towards all mankind – AFC

Christmas Message from the Alliance For Change

The warmest of Christmas Greetings to all Guyana

The Alliance For Change (AFC) extends warmest Christmas Greetings to all Guyana, especially our Christian brothers and sisters. This is a special time of year when we renew ties with family and demonstrate kindness to even the stranger in our midst. It is a time of peace and goodwill towards all mankind.

This Christmas Season the world is in the grips of the COVID 19 pandemic. Guyana is no exception. Of necessity, we must forego traditional large gatherings and get-togethers with friends and colleagues. But, it is also an opportunity to draw closer to family and close loved ones. This Christmas we are reminded of the value of family and the importance of our personal health.

The lesson of Christmas and the celebration of the birth of the Messiah in Christian theology is one of hope and that through faith, there will be a better tomorrow. It is a lesson we need to be mindful of at all times.

On this Christmas Day we remember the families of Joel and Isaiah Henry and Haresh Singh. There is an empty chair at the dining table in those homes and in so many other homes where the families have lost a loved one. May we all find healing and comfort in God’s grace and mercy.

The Alliance For Change enjoins all Guyanese to be reminded of the true meaning of Christmas, be hopeful of a better tomorrow and above all, to stay safe as we continue to fight the COVID 19 pandemic. A Blessed and peaceful Christmas to all!