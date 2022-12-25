Christmas is a time of love, joy, sharing goodwill – AFC

As we celebrate the holiday season, the Alliance For Change (AFC) extends our warmest wishes to our members, supporters, and citizens of Guyana at home and abroad. Christmas is a time of love, joy, and the sharing of goodwill. It is our hope, therefore, that this season brings you happiness and peace to share with your neighbours.

We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our country and work towards a brighter future for all. As we look back on the past year, we are inspired by the resilience and strength of our nation and its people.

Despite our challenges, we have come together as a family and community and persevered.

As we move forward into the new year, remember the true spirit of Christmas and let it guide our encounters with others. Let us continue to work towards building a stronger, fairer, and more united nation, where every person can reach their full potential and live a life of dignity and respect.

To each of you, we thank you for your support and dedication all year long. Stay safe and peaceful.

The AFC wish you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy, and prosperous new year.