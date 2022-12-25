Embrace love, humanity this Christmas – PPP

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) extends best wishes to Guyanese at home and aboard for a Merry Christmas and a happy and safe holiday season.

Christmas is traditionally the time of the year when we embrace our family and friends and care for the less fortunate as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ by spreading peace, love, and goodwill to all in our communities.

The birth of the Christ child was meant to revive hope, and turn sorrows and mourning into celebration, knowing that the world would no longer be in darkness because that bright star did appear to guide mankind to new hope.

His life and his teachings of compassion should inspire all of us to seize this time to make a special effort to build bridges of friendship irrespective of race, class, or political affiliation so that the best qualities of our humanity can shine through, as we give of ourselves and share with each other.

As we reflect on the events of the past year, our nation remains resilient and forges forward along a pathway of record developmental achievement based on the fundamental principles of democracy and inclusiveness.

Guyanese are assured that the future development of our country is secured as we move into the coming year. We are all truly excited about the prospects that lay ahead for our nation.

Merry Christmas and a happy and safe holiday season to all!