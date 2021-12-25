Christmas Greetings!

Prime Minister Mark Phillips

Fellow Guyanese,

Christmas is here once again. At this time of year, gratitude is one of the strongest feelings we have and this year, even as we observe it for the second time amid the ongoing pandemic, it is not lost on any of us that the opportunity to meet and celebrate Christmas once again is a blessing.

This year, while we have no doubt suffered losses and disappointments, we were still able to meet with family and friends in a way that we were unable to last year. Yet, the challenges of the pandemic remain before us, and every day we, as a government, as a people and as individuals, must find new ways to continue to live our lives, while trying our best to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

So, even amid the festivities, we must not forget to stay vigilant, safe and take every precaution possible, as these are the only ways we can ensure that we protect ourselves and our loved ones while still being able to enjoy the season and all that it brings.

I take this time to extend my gratitude to the public servants, frontline workers, the private sector, the entrepreneurs and all those who have been instrumental in working towards ensuring we continue to serve our people even amid necessary restrictions. Because of you, we can still operate on some level of normalcy even at this time; it is because of you that we can still enjoy Christmas.

I urge, too, that we also keep the true meaning of Christmas- the birth of Jesus Christ, and the lessons that it teaches- close to our hearts. It is a time of celebration of life and restoration of hope; a time of giving and joy. These are the tenets that we must hold fast to, despite the setbacks that may hang over our heads.

As Guyanese people, whether we are at home or living abroad, we have the amazing ability to shine brightly through our rich culture and practices. And so, I look forward to seeing that brightness this Christmas as a show of that true Guyanese spirit that we have always so proudly showcased. This bright spirit will continue to guide us through the most difficult of times.

I encourage us all to take a moment to pause and indulge in the festivities and wish you all a peaceful, safe and joyous season filled with love, happiness and prosperity.

Merry Christmas, Guyana!

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP)

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend greetings to all Guyanese, especially the Christian community here and in the Diaspora, for a joyous and blessed Christmas.

The holiday season is a time of joy, goodwill, and sharing. It is also a time for compassion and kindness as we all endeavor to spread peace and love towards our fellowmen and women for the betterment of humanity.

Christmas is being celebrated this year at a time when our country is poised for exciting times ahead, as we work towards rebuilding our economy, moving our country forward in new frontiers of development, and creating opportunities for all.

As we celebrate, our Party urges that the true spirit and meaning of Christmas helps us to advance all humanity. The birth of the savior Jesus Christ, his exemplary life and teachings, are not only inspiring but offer much guidance for the betterment of all. These lessons provide us with opportunities to build a more tolerant society.

Our wish is that in this season, the less fortunate will be especially remembered, and in our caring and sharing, our arms are extended to even the stranger. In the true Guyanese spirit, as a multicultural, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious society, the message of love is apt.

Cognizant of the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the party, therefore, urges everyone to observe the necessary safety precautions during this festive season in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Merry Christmas!

The Peoples National Congress Reform

The People’s National Congress Reform gladly takes this opportunity to join in expressing heartfelt Seasons Greetings to the Christian community and to all Guyanese as we celebrate Christmas 2021.

Christmas is an occasion that allows us to enjoy and celebrate together. It is teemed with the potential to promote national unity as is the case of other festivals in our rich Guyanese culture. It is a time for sharing with each other. Let this Christmas live up to that tradition.

It is also fitting to express our deepest gratitude to our Party members, supporters and all Guyanese who have expressed confidence in our leadership. We feel certain that your trust is well founded and promise to adequately represent you as we remain in contact with our people.

We appreciate very much your firm conviction that we can represent your interest. We will live up to that expectation. Let this Christmas be the beginning of a new era in which the average Guyanese feels represented.

Our duty is to return to every nook and cranny in each village and community so as to be aware of our people’s needs and concerns and to articulate them with the aim of improving their lives.

Christmas is a time for giving. The People’s National Congress Reform has been involved in a number of social activities aimed at bringing relief and joy to the poor, the vulnerable and the disadvantaged. This tradition we will intensify and increase in the future.

It is the People’s National Congress Reform sincere hope that public servants would have continued to enjoy increased wages and salaries at a level that would have cushioned the impact of the high cost of living. Unfortunately, this is not the case. Notwithstanding, it is our sincere hope that our people will continue to be resilient and have an enjoyable Christmas in these difficult circumstances.

This opportunity is taken to wish our fellow Guyanese a very Merry Guyanese Christmas.

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU)

The year-end Season of Christmas is one which is highly anticipated by almost everyone. Indeed the Season brings the curtains down on our year’s efforts and work and allows us to reflect on our achievements and difficulties. While the Season has adopted such meaningful symbolism, we also must remember its origins and significance. Christmas signifies that birth of Jesus Christ who laid the foundation for the Christian religion. That religion which is embraced by a large section of the world’s people has survived many challenges espouses peace, empathy for the poor, and goodwill towards men. Today as Christmas is once again celebrated it is almost ironic that Christianity’s birth place has been caught in the throes of conflict and violence.

Of course, we cannot fail to recognise, that this year’s Christmas Season has been unlike any in the recent past. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc globally and has significantly curtailed contemporary life. While mankind continues to face up to these challenges, we see too Christianity’s principles of piety, charity and assistance to the less fortunate shining through the dark clouds that have hovered over our world. This like the birth of the Jesus Christ gives us hope that better days and times are ahead and that mankind confronted by adversity will not only rise but surmount the challenges in its way.

At the local level, Christmas has grown into a national observance with Guyanese from all walks of life participating. This, we hold, speaks to the tolerance and unity of our people which have been tested in recent times. Though challenges to national unity abound, we know that our people will not be led astray by those who seek to divide for their own ends. This Christmas Season sees greater optimism among the Guyanese people. Already several of their burdens have been lifted and efforts to lift them out of the hardships placed on them are continuing. It is this hopefulness that is synonymous with the Christmas Season. And it reminds us that there is indeed light at the end of the dark tunnel. It reaffirms that the people’s struggles were not in vain, and they have won out in the end.

It is with such thoughts in mind that the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) extends greetings to the Christian community and all Guyanese as we celebrate Christmas 2021. The Christmas Season signals that the history-making 2021 is nearing an end. It also signals that better and brighter days are ahead as we see sustained efforts to advance development.

The celebration of Christmas 2020 embraced by so many, presents the opportunity for togetherness to prevail over selfishness, political high-handedness and set our nation on the path to harmony and strive to ensure that peace and goodwill among men and women prevail.

A joyful Christmas and a New Year of Hope from GAWU – to all Guyana!

The Private Sector Commission (PSC)

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) hereby extends warm wishes to the people of Guyana, our many visitors and foreign nationals who will be enjoying a truly Guyanese Christmas. We wish you a safe and happy Christmas filled with good cheer and memorable moments that will be cherished for a lifetime.

We would also like to thank the many businesses and relevant stakeholders who have supported the PSC over the last year, and many years past.

It is with your continued support that we will strive to promote sustainable business growth and development of our country.

We extend warm wishes also to the foreign investors, who chose to be part of Guyana’s developmental journey and look forward to enhancing the working relationships that were established over the last years.

The PSC takes this opportunity to thank the disciplined forces for their dedicated efforts in securing the nation and maintaining the rule of law.

We also continue to urge every citizen to observe the current COVID-19 gazetted measures in place for the Christmas season.

The Private Sectors Commission wishes each and every person a Safe, Healthy and Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.