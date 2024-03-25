Chinese national perishes in early morning fire at Linden

A fire in the wee hours of Monday at the intersection of Dageraad Avenue and Greenheart Street, McKenzie, Linden has claimed the life of a Chinese national only identified as Zang.

Based on reports received, the GFS responded to the fire at about 01:49 hrs. Upon arrival, a wooden and concrete structure was fully engulfed in flames. Led by Section Leader Reynolds, the firefighters quickly sprang into action to combat the blaze.

Despite their efforts, Zang, perished in the fire.

Additionally, the property sustained irreparable damage, with both the building and its contents being destroyed, leaving four individuals homeless.

Nevertheless, the firefighters managed to extinguish the fire, preventing further devastation.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway, with authorities working diligently to determine the origin and circumstances surrounding this incident.

--- ---