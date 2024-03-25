Berbice youngster dies after crashing motorcycle into utility pole

A teenage motorcyclist is now dead after he crashed into a utility pole at Bushlot Farm, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) in the wee hours of Monday.

Dead is 17-year-old Karan Dhuman, a painter of School Street Bushlot Village, Corentyne.

Police stated that the young man was riding a motorcycle bearing registration number, CL 9018 along the Bushlot/Farm Public Road at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the bike and collided with a utility pole.

As a result of the collision, he was flung off of his motorcycle and slammed into the said pole causing him to sustain injuries.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to the information received, the young man who left to mourn his wife had left home to reach friends in the village.

Investigations are ongoing.

