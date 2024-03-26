Over 50 inmates contracted chicken pox at Lusignan Prison

Some 53 inmates at the Lusignan Prison have contracted chicken pox.

This was confirmed by Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, who said that this has prompted swift action to contain the spread of the disease.

Upon receiving reports of itchy rashes among the incarcerated population, the prison’s medical team examined the affected individuals and subsequently quarantined them following diagnosis, with the aim of preventing further transmission.

Officer-in-charge of Lusignan Prison, Deoraj Gyandat, in collaboration with the medical team, has initiated a contact tracing effort to pinpoint the source of the outbreak.

Presently, there are 25 active cases of chicken pox at the prison, with an additional 28 individuals in the recovery phase.

To combat the spread of the virus, the Guyana Prison Service has said that comprehensive preventative measures have been put in place. These include the administration of medication such as Acyclovir and calamine lotion, increased sanitation frequency, sunning out of mattresses and clothing, sterilisation of eating utensils and personal items, vaccination protocols, and daily medical assessments.

Collaborative efforts between prison authorities and the medical team aim to mitigate further instances of the virus within the facility, the prison service said.

Meanwhile, Elliot stressed the paramount importance of safeguarding the health and well-being of both inmates and prison staff. He urged against panic, reassuring the public that proactive measures are being taken to address the situation effectively.

