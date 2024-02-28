Chinese delegation hands over $1.3M worth of medical supplies to MoE

The Health Ministry on Wednesday received $1.36 million worth of medical supplies from a Chinese Medical Delegation Team. The team was accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, HE Guo Haiyaj.

The donation was handed over to Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony and will be used at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to enhance its capabilities of key departments such as the Hepatopancreatobiliary Center, the General Surgery Minimally Invasive Center, and the Traditional Chinese Medicine Center.

Among the items received as Endo Next 4k ICG Endoscopic system; Raynor Ultrasonic Surgical system; Raynor Ultrasonic Surgical scalpel; Oxygen Concentrator; Laparoscopic Non-invasive Grip (Duck Bill); Short Laparoscopic Non-invasive Grip and Long Laparoscopic Non-invasive Grip.

Dr Anthony during his remarks highlighted the importance of the collaboration with China in fortifying Guyana’s health sector. He expressed profound gratitude for the continuous support provided by China and emphasised the need for an enduring partnership.

Ambassador Guo Haiyan stated that the new Chinese Medical Delegation is focused on enhancing the functionality of existing medical centres.

She commended the efforts of the previous team in establishing six medical centers and reassured them of the current team’s commitment to strengthening their operations.

