Cheddi Jagan Dental School now equipped with on-site pharmacy

The Cheddi Jagan Dental School is now equipped with a pharmacy which is expected to become operationalized in a week’s time, according to Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony.

The initiative was part of the Health Ministry’s program to rehabilitate different parts of the said facility.

“In the past persons who would come to the dental school, if they got a prescription then would have to take that prescription over to the Georgetown Hospital or go and buy the medicines, we’re trying to change that, so we’ve constructed an on-site pharmacy,” Dr Anthony stated.

In addition, he stated that theatre for Maxillofacial Surgery is also in the pipeline for the Cheddi Jagan Dental School.

“In this year’s budget, we have allocated $24.1 million to construct a theatre for Maxillofacial surgery…We’ve gone out for bids, we’ve had an evaluation and the winning bidder would now be given a contract, so we’re signing that contract during this week and construction should start by next week,” the Minister explained.

In the same breath, he said he is hopeful that that theatre can be completed by the end of the year which will add to the various services provided at the facility.