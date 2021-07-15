Man arraigned for murder of GRA’s Enforcement Officer

Forty-five-year-old Rawle Lamaison of Durban Backlands, Georgetown was earlier today arraigned for the murder of GRA’s Enforcement Office, Dwayne Taitt.

Lamaison was not required to plead to the indictment when it was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. Police stated that on July 12, 2021 at Middleton Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, he murdered 25-year-old Taitt.

As such, he was remanded to prison and will his next court appearance on August 12, 2021.

It was reported that Taitt was renting an apartment from the suspect’s mother, Jacklyn Lamaison, where he lived with his reputed wife and 2-year-old daughter.

After the incident, the now dead man’s wife told detectives that on Sunday at about 17:30h, she along with her husband were at home when the landlady told them in the presence of the 42-year-old suspect that they have up to July 14, 2021, to vacate the premises.

However, on the day in question at about 00:30h, Taitt and his family were awakened by a loud banging on their apartment door and upon checking they observed the suspect armed with a piece of wood and he was screaming for them to move out.

The now dead man reportedly opened the door and went out to the suspect, who was armed with a knife, with the aim of calming him down but instead, he was attacked.

In a bid to escape, Taitt ran out on the street opposite his apartment but the suspect went after him.

The suspect eventually caught up with the victim and dealt him one stab to the chest, causing the father of one to collapse on the roadway. The suspect then made good his escape.

The injured man was picked up by his reputed wife and a security guard and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect was later arrested and charged.