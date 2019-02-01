Charlestown man gets 4 years, fined $8.4 for cocaine, ganja possession

Fifty-eight-year-old Courtney Demonick was earlier today jailed for four years by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus after he pleaded guilty to the possession of 89.23 kilograms of cannabis and 20g of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Demonick of Lot 82 St. Stephen Street, Charlestown was taken into custody on Tuesday last after ranks of the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) swooped down on his house and unearthed the illegal substance.

In addition to the possession of 89.23kg of cannabis, he was also slapped with being in the possession of another 1.564kg of ganja at the said location.

After an early mitigation plea, Demonick was sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined $8.4 million. For the second charge he was fined $50,000 and sentenced to one year imprisonment. These sentences will run concurrently.

Demonic was also lucky to have 12 months deducted from his prison sentences since the court was informed that he fully cooperated with CANU during their investigation.

Moreover, co-accused twenty-three- year old Ebony Craig, of Lamaha Springs, Georgetown was acquitted of the charge brought against her.

CANU Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford told the court that Demonic was under CANU’s radar for a lengthy period prior to the raid.

However, she noted that ranks only invaded the property after they saw the accused placing black plastic bags into a minibus that was parked outside his home.

The man was also allegedly seen placing several other bulky plastic bags into a motor car bearing registration numbers PPP 3008.

As such, CANU ranks intercepted Demonick and carried out a search in the same motorcar where the 1.564 kg of marijuana was found.

A warrant was also issued for a search to be carried out on his premises. The search unearthed 89.23 kg of cannabis and 20g of cocaine inside the kitchen and bedroom area.

In his defense, Demonick apologized for his actions as he explained he only did it for his children. “I have a little son, who is four and he suffers from bronchitis and I have to take care of him… I know it was a bad choice, but it was a choice I had to make when it come to my children,” he told the Court.