Venezuelan among 3 arraigned over 70 pounds marijuana discovery

Two Guyanese along with a Venezuelan, were on Friday, arraigned before the Leonora Magistrates’ Court charged for the trafficking of over 70 pounds of marijuana.

Siddique Karahmad, 27, Emroy Carvaio, 20, and Ricardo Garcia, 32, appeared before Magistrate Zamina Alli-Seepaul and denied the allegation. It is being alleged that the defendants on January 31 at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBD), were found to be in possession of 32.05 kilograms of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Inews understands that the men had been under police surveillance for some time now.

Karahmad was identified as being the transporter of the drugs which was supplied to him by Carvaoi to be sold to Garcia; who would then smuggle same to Venezuela.

CANU Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford revealed to the Court that sufficient evidence is available for the perpetrators to be prosecuted. She asked that bail be denied on those grounds.

As such, the trio were all remanded to prison and will reappear on February 18 2019 when the matter continues.