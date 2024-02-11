Charity labourer on bail for stealing from NDW man

Huey Anthony Corlette, a 26-year-old Labourer of Charity, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) was charged with the offence of Simple Larceny committed on Ronaldo O’Neil, a 31-year-old from Mabaruma, North West District in Region One (Barima-Waini).

Corlette is accused of committing the act on Monday 6th February 2024, at Charity River Dam, Essequibo Coast. The charge was laid under Section 164 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

The case was heard on Thursday last at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the charge was read to Corlette. The defendant pleaded not guilty, after which bail was granted in the sum of $200,000.

The case was adjourned to March 1, 2024, at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court for disclosure of statements.

