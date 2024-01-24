Chandan-Edmond seeks medical attention after slurred speech during budget debate

See full statement from the Leader of the Opposition:

The Office of the Leader of the Opposition wishes to advise that during the Budget Debate on January 24th, 2024, when our MP Geeta Chandan Edmond approached the podium to make her contribution, there were notable signs of slurred speech and physical tremors.

The Emergency Medical Technician stationed at the National Assembly was called in and recommended that she be immediately transferred to the accident and emergency unit. We will update the public on her condition. Our thoughts are with her.

--- ---