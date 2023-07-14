Chancellor, CJ among 5 sworn in as JSC members

Following mounting calls for the establishment of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), its new members were sworn in on Friday by President Dr. Irfaan Ali who disclosed his belief that their appointment will now alleviate some of the burden on Guyana’s judiciary. Pooja Rambarran has our lead story this evening.

The newly appointed members are Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards; Chief Justice, Justice Roxane George; Chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Manniram Prashad; former Chancellor, Justice Carl Singh and Chairman of the Law Reform Commission, Justice Beasraj Singh Roy.

The JSC is a constitutional body established under Article 198 of the Constitution of Guyana that handles matters related to appointments, discipline, removal, and promotion of judicial officers.

President Ali acknowledged the immense caseload currently existing within the court system and shared his hope for this newly appointed Commission to aid in shouldering this responsibility.

He assured the JSC members of the Government’s full support and decried any intention of direction or control subjected by any other person or authority outside of the Commission.

Meanwhile, he advised the Commission to guard the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judicial system as the country continues to undergo massive transformation.

The Head of State added that with the right combination of effort, diligence, commitment, responsibility, and investment, Guyana’s judiciary can be second to none in the Region.

There has been no JSC since 2017. The newly appointed members hold their positions for three years.

