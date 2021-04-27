CDC partakes in Suriname-Guyana Oil Spill Prevention Conference

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) participated today in a Suriname-Guyana Conference aimed at Cross-border Coordination in Spill Prevention and Response.

This virtual event, hosted by international corporation Hunt Petty LP, was based in Suriname and is a two-day activity.

Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, Director General of the CDC, presented for the Guyana contingent. He elaborated on the country’s National Oil Spill Contingency Plan and our preparedness for a myriad of related scenarios.

Additionally, the Director General lamented on the Regional Coordination, Planning and Intergovernmental Considerations for the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). CDEMA plays a pivotal role in disaster risk management in many facets, including oil spills and their impacts.

The Surinamese Government and other agencies such as ExxonMobil contributed as well to today’s conference.

