May Day Parade and Rally cancelled – GPSU

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has announced that the annual May Day Parade and Rally will be cancelled again this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by GPSU President Patrick Yarde during a press conference today.

“We will not have a parade…there will be no social gatherings,” Yarde said.

He noted, however, that the Union is looking at the possibility of providing meals and refreshment to workers.

This is the second consecutive year that the parade has been cancelled, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GPSU has since called for tougher measures to protect the population against the spread of the life-threatening virus.