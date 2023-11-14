CDC, Chinese Govt donate supplies to schools along Linden/Soesdyke Highway

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC), in collaboration with the People’s Republic of China and the Neighborhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) of Kuru Kururu and Yarrowkabra, on Friday last donated a quantity of El Niño Preparedness and Response Equipment to five schools along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

These items were donated by the Chinese Government to the Commission and included water dispensers, fire extinguishers and bottled water.

The CDC team and Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, engaged the Kuru Kururu Primary School; Swan Primary School; Yarrowkabra Primary School; Hauraruni Primary School; and Kuru Kuru Primary School. Students and teachers were also sensitized about the effects of El Niño and the current dry season. Sessions included tips to stay hydrated, what drought and El Niño phenomena entail, and the unified effort between both governments to ensure that persons are adequately protected during this period.

The sensitization activities were conducted by CDC’s Mitigation and Recovery Unit. Additionally, the Ambassador interacted with students and presented them with gifts and tokens indigenous to her homeland. Ms. Haiyan iterated that part of her mandate is to help ensure that Guyanese are in a position to alleviate their vulnerabilities as it relates to enduring the dry season. Some students performed songs and poems to show their appreciation for the donated items.

The CDC continues its mandate to educate and prepare residents countrywide for the current dry spell which is predicted to last until early 2024.

