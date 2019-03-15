CARICOM “shocked and appalled” at horrific attacks in New Zealand

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in a media release moments ago said it is shocked and appalled by the horrific attacks on the two Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday, 15 March, which has so far resulted in 49 deaths.

“CARICOM condemns in the strongest possible terms this savage act of terrorism perpetrated at places of worship, where people would normally find sanctuary and peace. No ideology or philosophy could justify such gruesome acts.

“Our Community stands in solidarity today with the Government and people of New Zealand, a country renowned for its diversity and tranquility. We are confident that this horrendous incident will strengthen the traditional values of peace and harmony for which New Zealand is well-known”, the statement added.

According to CARICOM, the bravery of those who went to the assistance of the wounded even as the attack unfolded must be applauded, as well as the swift response by the security forces.

“CARICOM extends its deepest sympathies to the Government and people of New Zealand and its condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives. We also wish a full and speedy recovery to those injured”, the release added.