CARICOM Heads want easier CSME admin procedures

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat is reviewing the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) administrative procedures to recommend ways of making them more simple and harmonized where possible.

According to CARICOM, a consultation is planned for 26 September, 2018 in Barbados and key stakeholders will assess the procedures as recommended in the CSME Review presented last year to CARICOM Heads of Government.

The CARICOM Heads had agreed the principles of non-discrimination among others should govern the further harmonization and simplification of the administrative procedures for the core CSME regimes.

The CARICOM leaders have also mandated that the CSME administrative actions should not unnecessarily prolong the period for finalizing acceptance of the Skilled Community national.

Participants at the one-day workshop will compare their own experiences in moving within the region to the present procedures as implemented by CARICOM Member States and make recommendations where possible.

The report from the consultation will be tabled at a meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) scheduled for November 2018.

The Consultation is being facilitated by the CARICOM Secretariat with assistance from CARIFORUM and the10th European Development Fund (EDF).