Cuban pharmaceutical company interested in Guyana market

FarmaCuba, a pharmaceutical company based in Cuba has expressed interest in introducing their line of pharmaceutical products here.

This is according to FarmaCuba’s Commercial Specialist, Laura Vives Castillos, who paid a courtesy call on Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Karen Cummings on Friday.

According to release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), Castillos is part of a Cuban delegation visiting for the Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GuyTIE).

Castillos noted that the firm is aware of Guyana’s regulations and registration processes, and are “preparing some dossiers to introduce our products here with our local partners.”

She disclosed that the company has already engaged New GPC and Nand Persaud Group of Companies.

Castillos said with New GPC, FarmaCuba is “seeking to begin the cooperation” explaining that the production of some items will be finished here.

She added that the company has to sign a contract with WTG Healthcare Solutions Inc. “to begin the registration process here.”

Minister Cummings expressed her appreciation for the visit stating that she welcomes any effort which will foster development in the nation’s public health sector.

The delegation comprised of Castillos along with Dr Celia Labora Rodriguez, Director, International Relations Department, Cuban Chamber of Commerce who headed the team and Mayte Perdomo Maldonado, Secretary to the Guyana Ambassador to Cuba.

They met with Minister Cummings, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Shamdeo Persaud and other ministry representatives.