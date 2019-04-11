Caribbean nationals among 123 nabbed in immigration sweep in NJ 

NEWARK, United States (CMC) — The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says three Caribbean nationals are among 123 foreign nationals apprehended during a month-long operation targeting immigrants with prior arrests or convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

On Wednesday, ICE said the operation, which was spearheaded by its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), also targeted at-large criminal aliens and illegal re-entrants.

The Caribbean nationals are from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and the Dominican Republic.

Others arrested across the state are nationals of Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, Poland and Spain.

Of those arrested during the operation, 90 percent had prior criminal convictions and/or pending criminal charges.

“The remarkable results of our officers and law enforcement partners highlight ICE’s ongoing commitment to public safety,” said John Tsoukaris, Field Office Director of ERO Newark.

“This operation focuses on the arrest of individuals convicted of serious crimes and are a threat to public safety,” he added. “Because of the targeted efforts of these professional and dedicated officers, there are 123 fewer criminals in our communities.”

The operation was supported by ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Brian Michael and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), under the direction of Troy Miller, Director, New York Field Office.

“These individuals will go through removal proceedings before an Immigration Judge; or, for those under a final order of removal, arrangements will be made to remove them from the US,” ICE said.

It said the immigrants range from age 19 to 56 years old, with “the great majority” arrested, or previously convicted, of driving under the influence.

Some individuals also had arrests or convictions for sexual assault on a minor, child abuse, possession of narcotics, distribution of narcotics, fraud, criminal restraint, domestic violence, possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, fraud, promoting gambling, shoplifting, burglary, forgery and illegal reentry, ICE said.