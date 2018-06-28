Caribbean Airlines to introduce free wireless in-flight entertainment

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Regional carrier Caribbean Airlines has announced plans to introduce free wireless in-flight entertainment on its Boeing 737-800 fleet

The new service — Caribbean View, will allow passengers to stream movies, television programmes, games, magazines and more Caribbean content to their personal devices via a browser using Bluebox Aviation Systems’ Bluebox Wow platform.

“Caribbean Airlines is focused on enhancing the customer experience, and we are excited to introduce “Caribbean View” as part of our in-flight entertainment package. The wireless service will be free to all Caribbean Airlines passengers and the Bluebox Wow platform gives us the quality we want to deliver, in a flexible solution that fits our service upgrade plans,” said Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera.

“We’re extremely pleased that Caribbean Airlines has selected Bluebox Wow for engaging its passengers,” said Kevin Clark, Bluebox chief executive officer.

“Bluebox Wow offers a powerful and flexible proposition that will ensure Caribbean Airlines can deliver a fresh and vibrant service that is extremely easy for passengers to access, two things we know are important to an engaging IFE service.”

Bluebox Wow will be deployed across Caribbean Airlines fleet of 12 Boeing B737-800 aircraft, on flights over two hours and above 10,000 feet.