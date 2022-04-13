Car drives away after knocking down woman on pedestrian crossing 

A 22-year-old woman of Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown was this afternoon struck down by a speeding motorcar which fled the scene after committing the crime.

The woman was crossing the road on the pedestrian crossing at the time of the crash.

“It is alleged by the pedestrian that she was walking from the western end of Sheriff Street heading east on the pedestrian crossing, when she was hit by a black motorcar which was proceeding north on Sheriff Street,” police said in a statement.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the road surface where she received injuries about her body. She was picked up in a conscious state by a public-spirited citizen and transported to the Woodlands Hospital where she was treated for lacerations about her body. She was later admitted as a patient.

Investigations are ongoing.